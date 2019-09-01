Lancaster, Pa., formerly Sioux City
Jerrold P. 'Jerry' Thompson, 79, of Lancaster, born in Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home in Lancaster.
He was married to Diana (Darch), and three daughters were born to this union. The couple would have celebrated their 60th anniversary on Aug. 30.
In 1962, Jerry graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in ceramic engineering. He was a highly respected glass furnace engineer with Armstrong Corp. for six years, and an outstanding salesman with Carborundum for 28 years.
Upon retirement, the couple wintered and golfed at their vacation home in Pawleys Island, S.C. He and Diana enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the world.
He was a longtime member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, was a fine golfer and a valued friend.
He is mourned by his wife, Diana; daughters, Christine Brennian, Laura Bomberger, and Linda Vance; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerrold Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.