Jerry A. Collins

Sioux City

Jerry Alton Collins, 79, of Sioux City, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital.

Per his wishes, the body was cremated. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive N., in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. The family respectfully asks those in attendance to follow proper social distancing.

Jerry was born on Aug. 24, 1940, in Battle Creek, Neb., the son of Win and Ila Collins. He attended Battle Creek Schools.

On March 23, 1959, he was united in marriage with Janice Carol Burg in Sioux City. Janice preceded Jerry in death on May 15, 2019 in Sioux City.

Jerry worked at Nutra Flo for 29 years, he then worked at Domino's for 17 years. He most recently had worked as a greeter at Sam's Club.

He loved to fish and go camping, as well as spending time with his family.