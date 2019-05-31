South Sioux City
79, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: June 2 from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
South Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
79, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: June 2 from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.