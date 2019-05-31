{{featured_button_text}}

South Sioux City

79, died Thursday, May 30, 2019. Service: June 3 at 10:30 a.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation: June 2 from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

the life of: Jerry A. Whelchel
