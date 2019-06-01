South Sioux City
Jerry A. Whelchel, 79, of South Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Michael Benson officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, with full military rites. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jerry Allen, the son of Ervin and Rose (Wagner) Whelchel, was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Sioux City. Jerry grew up and attended school in Sioux City and the Newcastle, Neb. area. Following high school, he worked various jobs in Sioux City and Burbank, Calif. In November 1965, Jerry was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during Vietnam until being wounded in combat and being awarded a Purple Heart Medal. Following his time in the military, he returned to Nebraska and farmed in the Maskell area and also owned Lazy J Bar in Ponca.
In 1986, Jerry began his life with Robin Cook and they were united in marriage on Aug. 16, 1995, in Elk Point, S.D. They made their home in South Sioux City.
Jerry loved his animals, hunting, camping, fishing and classic cars. He was a life member of many organizations including TREA, VFW, the American Legion, DAV, PVA and NRA. He also served as the mayor of Maskell. Jerry never let his disability limit him from living life to the fullest.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Robin of South Sioux City; his sons, Willie (Angie) Whelchel of Sturgis, S.D., and Tony (Megan) Whelchel of Paynesville, Minn.; his daughter, Sue Broulik of Las Vegas, Nev.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Dorthy Abbott of Sioux City, LaVonne Frank of Billings, Mont., Laura Schumacher of Iowa City, Iowa, Shirley Freeman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Betty Beldin of South Sioux City, Doug (Jackie) Whelchel of Newcastle, Karen (Loy) Nelson of Maskell, and Sheryl Bostwick of Dakota City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rodney Whelchel; his brother, Terry Whelchel; and his sisters, Jean Slater and Darlene Schumacher.