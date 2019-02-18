Onawa, Iowa
Jerry E. Downs, 84, of Onawa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Elmwood Care Centre in Onawa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Rush Family Chapel in Onawa, with Pastor Matt Sperling officiating. Burial will follow in Onawa Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and David McNeill American Legion Post 129 of Onawa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a Masonic service at 6:30 p.m., with Steve Jewett, orator, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Gerald Eugene was born on Aug. 13, 1934, in Onawa, to Samuel Hudson and Ruth Elaine (Woener) Downs. He graduated from Onawa High School in 1953.
Following graduation, Jerry served in the United States Navy. He then worked for his parents at Hobart in Sioux City. He retired in 1994 from the service department of the food equipment business.
Jerry lived in South Sioux City for over 20 years before returning to live in Onawa. He was a very loving and giving person. His family was very important to him.
He was a member of the Masonic Vesper Lodge 223 A.F. & A.M. in Onawa, the Abu Bekr Shrine in Sioux City, and the Scottish Rite in Sioux City.
Survivors include his daughter, Barbara (LaVerne) Holmberg of Onawa; his son, Chane (Renae Logan) Downs of Lincoln, Neb.; four grandchildren, April (Mike) Johnston of Overland Park, Kan., Ambrosia Holmberg of Onawa, Anastasia Downs of California, and Damien Downs of California; two sisters, Clarine Henkel of Aurelia, Iowa, and Elaine (Harold) Hadden of Le Mars, Iowa; one brother, Sam (Yvonne) Downs of South Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Hudson and Ruth Elaine (Woener) Downs; and brother-in-law, Jake Henkel.