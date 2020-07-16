× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Ingalls

Sioux City

Jerry Ingalls, 62, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, after battling a serious illness.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

Jerry Deane Ingalls, the son of Donald and Edna Fern (Mastin) Ingalls, was born on Sept. 8, 1957, in Sioux City. He grew up in the area and graduated from East High School. He then attended Briar Cliff University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in social work. He worked for the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City for 27 years until his illness made it difficult to continue working.

Jerry was active in Boy Scouts with his sons, Caleb and Christopher, for 12 years, enjoying many camping trips and adventures. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping with friends and family, along with telling stories around the campfire. He lived for his children and enjoyed many amusement parks and roller coasters with them.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ingalls; stepson, Caleb Smith; son, Christopher Ingalls; daughter, Grace Ingalls; brother, David Ingalls; and sisters, Joan Cole and Susan Curtis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, Bill, and Kenneth Ingalls; and sister, Nancy Ingalls.

