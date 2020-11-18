Jerry Joe Reining, Sr.

Yankton, S.D., formerly Sioux City

Jerry Joe Reining, Sr., 69, of Yankton and formerly of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Majestic Bluffs care facility in Yankton of natural causes.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. To keep in line with the most recent Iowa Covid-19 Proclamation, we will be adhering to the limitation of 15 attendees in the funeral home at one time, and the Reining family will not be present at the visitation. Condolences to the Reining family may be sent to: P. O. Box 615, Yankton, SD 57078. Arrangements are entrusted to Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jerry was born on Nov. 27, 1950 in Yankton to George Michael Reining, Sr. and Mable Louise (Heise) Reining. He attended Bon Homme County schools, and went on to attend the University of South Dakota-Springfield for electronics. He married Joyce Elizabeth Ketterer in Yankton in 1969. Joyce passed away on Jan. 8, 2013.