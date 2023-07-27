Jerry Kosiba

Cheyenne, Wyo., formerly Sioux City

Jerry Kosiba, 71, of Cheyenne passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

No memorial service is planned at this time.

Jerry graduated from East High School in Sioux City. He worked at Prince Hydraulics for 20 years before retiring.

In his free time, Jerry enjoyed boating and was an active member of the Missouri River Boat Club for many years.

He is survived by his son, Jerry Kosiba Jr.; and brother, Dennis Kosiba.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emil Kosiba; and mother, Grace Kosiba.