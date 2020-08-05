× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Lapora

Sioux City

Gerald "Jerry" E. Lapora, 87, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Sioux City.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City, with the Chaplain Merlyne Smith of St. James United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Jerry was born on May 13, 1933, in Sioux City, to Edward (Eddie) H. and Leila F. (Houchins) Lapora. He was the first of three children. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School. He entered and served in the U.S. Air Force from June 1952 until he was honorably discharged in June 1956.

He married Jeanne Moffet in November 1959. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Jessie, in 1966. Jeanne died in 1970. Jerry and Jessie moved to Sioux City later that same year. Jerry started working at Blue Cross & Blue Shield in late 1970. He met Anna Griener there and the couple was married in November 1971. Anna died in August 2014 after 42 years of marriage. In 2018, Jerry met the love of his life June Sneller.