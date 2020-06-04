× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jerry, W. Audus

Lecanto, Fla., formerly South Sioux City

Jerry W. Audus, 69, of Lecanto, formerly South Sioux City, died on April 6, 2020 in Lecanto after an eight year long battle with cancer.

A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. on June 26 at Bradley Community Center in Bradley, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Furness Funeral Home of Clark, S.D.

Jerry was born on March 24, 1951, in Morris, Minn., to James and Edith Audus. He grew up in Bradley, graduating from Bradley High School. He continued his education at Lake Area Tech in Watertown, S.D. He later moved to Houston, Texas to attend more schooling and earn his bachelor's degree in engineering.

Jerry worked for Sabre Communications for several years before opening his own business, American Tower and Structures. He retired in 2006.

Survivors include his wife, Liz of Lecanto; a sister, Charlene Hartley of Oklahoma; two brothers, Larry (Maria) Audus of Nebraska, and Virgil (Diane) Audus of Sioux City; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many of cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Darwin and Ronald.

