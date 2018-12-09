South Sioux City
Jery Lee Hover, 60, of South Sioux City, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.
A celebration of life service will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at the American Legion in South Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home.
Jery was a beloved family man, long-time trucker, and had 25 active years in the 82nd Airborne as a Green Beret.
Jery is survived by his daughter, Mandy; three grandchildren; his mother, Patricia Hover; three brothers, Rocky, Fred, and Keith; sister, Roxann Drum and her husband,Tyler; as well as many nieces and nephews that he loved so very much.
He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd Hover; and brother, Mike Hover.