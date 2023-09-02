Jessi Ann McManigal

Walthill, Neb.

Jessi Ann McManigal, 38, of Walthill, Neb. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug.27, 2023 at Twelve Clans Unity Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at the Walthill Public School in Walthill, Neb. with Greg Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Pender, Neb. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 at the Walthill Public School.

Jessi was born on Nov. 17, 1984 to Craig and Darla (Evert) Clause. Jessi attended and graduated from Bancroft Rosalie High School in 2003. Jessi went on to Wayne State College and earned her bachelor's degree in Business and Computer Information Systems in 2009. Jessi worked as an office manager at the Heritage Foodtown from 2002 until 2017. In December of 2017 Jessi became the school business manager for the Walthill Public School.

Jessi was united in marriage to Calvin McManigal on April 21, 2018. One of her proudest moments was to become a step mom to Zach and Shelby. Jessi loved to play card games and board games with her nieces and nephew. She was very competitive and loved to win. Jessi had a heart as big as the sky and she was always happy to help anyone in need. Jessi will be forever missed by all who knew her.

Jessi is survived by her parents Craig and Darla Clause, Husband Calvin McManigal, Children Zach McManigal, Shelby McManigal (Ashtin Eslick), Sister Randi Clause (Joe Crum) Sister-in-law Evelyn McManigal (Cory Wiebelhaus), Brother-in-law Tj (Olivia) McManigal, Aunts and Uncles: Ron & Mary Clause, Rex & Barb Clause, Pam & Jason Wortman, Jeri Dee Smith, Vicki & Romy Lopez, Aunt Shelly Clause, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jessi was preceded in death by her Grandpa Dick and Grandma Doreen Evert, Grandma Jackie Clause, and Mother-in-law Lenora McManigal.