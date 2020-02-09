Sioux City

Jessica Marie Fischer, 24, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, due to a residential house fire.

Services will start 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in Hobu Creek Cemetery near Santee, Neb. Visitation began Friday at Four Directions Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City and Sioux Nation Wake and Burial Services.

Jessica was born Justina Blossom Red Owl-Starr on Sept. 21, 1995, in Yankton, S.D.

Jessica was adopted in 1999 by Gayland and Teresa Fischer. Jessica loved to do arts and crafts, play with dolls, and enjoyed following her older sister and niece around.

Jessica attended North High School in Sioux City, and was active in extracurricular activities, a star player, a pitcher in softball and played basketball. As Jessica got older, she enjoyed her role as an aunt to her nieces and nephews. Jessica had a zest for life and loved to have fun.

She enjoyed music and spending time with her family and friends. Jessica was very outgoing and was known for her great sense of humor. Her smile would light up the room. She will be greatly missed and our families will never be whole without her.