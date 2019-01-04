Sioux City
Jessie Louise Mallory, 61, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at her residence.
Service will be today until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Urban Indian Center, 1501 Geneva St., in Sioux City. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Winnebago Cemetery, Winnebago, Neb.
Jessie was born on July 9, 1957, in Wagner, S.D., to Lois Jean Stowe. She was raised in Sioux City and attended West High School, where she was an active gymnast. She was a caretaker and a nurse's aid for many years.
She loved her children and grandchildren. Family was her world. She lived life with a passion and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her fiance, Jeff Downing; her children, Carly Debilzan-Garcia and Charles Debilzan; her grandchildren, Charles Edward, Ramon Lopez Jr., Roman Lopez, Amaya Garcia, Amor Garcia, and Maliegha Debilzan; her siblings, Arnold Mallory, Marlon Stowe, and Jimmy Stowe Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Jean Stowe; her stepfather, Jim Stowe Sr.; and a granddaughter, Clarice Debilzan.