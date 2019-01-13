North Sioux City
JettLee James Potratz, infant son of Jeffrey James Potratz and Samantha Jo Mesner of North Sioux City, came into this world too soon and was taken too soon. He was stillborn on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Avenue, in Sioux City, with the Rev. Merrill Muller officiating. Burial will be in McCook Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Following services at the cemetery, there will be a time of fellowship at Jim's I-29 Lounge in North Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
JettLee leaves behind his family that will always love him; parents, Jeffrey James Potratz and Samantha Jo Mesner of North Sioux City; maternal grandparents, Matthew Lee and Melissa Mesner of Cushing, Iowa, and Jenny Bailey of North Sioux City; paternal grandparents, James Lee Potratz and Laverna Alvina Urben of North Sioux City; great-grandparents, Beverly and Burton Mason of Elk Point, S.D., and Sally Powell of Sioux City; great-great-grandparents, Lyle Mason of Elk Point, Barbara and Cliff Hansen of Le Mars, Iowa, and Dorothy Gruis of North Sioux City; aunts and uncles, Sebastian Mesner, Brandi Harmon (Keaton Huseman), Skylar Mesner, Syrus Mesner, Emma Webb, Jennifer and Chad Carter, Kayla Potratz (Ryan Beach), and Korey Potratz (Shanice Connell); and cousins, Celsey Carter, Boston Beach, Houston Beach, Drelynn Connell and Daxton Potratz.
JettLee is being greeted in heaven by his great-grandparents, Wally and Sally Hart, and La Vern and Mary Selma Urben; great-great-grandparents, Hazel Mason, Merle Gruis and Herman Miller; and great-aunts, May Urben, Shirley Harp and Mary Urben.