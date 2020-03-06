Jeune A. Vondrak

Kingsley, Iowa

Jeune A. Vondrak, 94, of Kingsley, passed Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Kingsley Specialty Care.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. A rosary will be said 4:30 p.m. today, with visitation 5 to 7 p.m., with family present, followed by a short family-led prayer service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Jeune was born in 1926, in Remsen, Iowa, the daughter of Rufus and Opal (Parry) Rhodes. She grew up in Union Township, where she attended school.

Jeune married Donald Vondrak on June 30, 1944, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Leeds, Iowa. Following their marriage, they lived on various farms in Plymouth and Woodbury County. They started their family in 1952 and had eight children.

She was a homemaker and kept very busy raising her children, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens along with helping Don with the farm and raising livestock. They met at a dance and continued to dance on the weekends throughout their marriage.