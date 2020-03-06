Jeune A. Vondrak
Kingsley, Iowa
Jeune A. Vondrak, 94, of Kingsley, passed Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Kingsley Specialty Care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kingsley. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley. A rosary will be said 4:30 p.m. today, with visitation 5 to 7 p.m., with family present, followed by a short family-led prayer service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.
Jeune was born in 1926, in Remsen, Iowa, the daughter of Rufus and Opal (Parry) Rhodes. She grew up in Union Township, where she attended school.
Jeune married Donald Vondrak on June 30, 1944, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Leeds, Iowa. Following their marriage, they lived on various farms in Plymouth and Woodbury County. They started their family in 1952 and had eight children.
She was a homemaker and kept very busy raising her children, tending to her flower and vegetable gardens along with helping Don with the farm and raising livestock. They met at a dance and continued to dance on the weekends throughout their marriage.
They moved into the town of Kingsley in 1972 and continued to farm north of Kingsley. They owned and operated Vondrak Feeds in the 1970s and Jeune worked there as well as various jobs in Kingsley after they closed the feed store in the early 1980s.
Don passed away in 1996 and Jeune continued to work well past retirement age. Grandkids were the highlight of her days. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and with St. Michael's Guild and taught CCD classes.
Survivors include her children, Doyle (Jayne) Vondrak, Madonna McKibbin (Bill Calkin), Brian Vondrak, Jackie (Kevin) Felts, Marcel Vondrak, Denice (Rod) Irwin and Cammy Vondrak; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carol (Bernell) Huston and Rita Sand; brother-in-law, Phil Vondrak; and sister-in-law, Joan Vondrak; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jeune in death were her parents; husband, Don Vondrak; sons, Jerome and Dennis Vondrak; son-in-law, Steve McKibbin; granddaughter, Jamie McKibbin; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity or nonprofit of the donor's choice, St. Michael's Church in Kingsley, Catholic Charities or Kingsley Specialty Care Auxiliary.