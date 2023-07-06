Jewell Kathryn Schram Humes

Ponca, Neb.

Jewell Kathryn Schram Humes, 96, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Gospel Chapel in Newcastle, Neb. Private interment will be at Newcastle City Cemetery. Mohr Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jewell was born June 17, 1927, at Newcastle, the daughter of Frederick and Kathryn (Johnson) Gould. She put her trust in Jesus Christ on June 2, 1940. Jewell graduated from Newcastle High School in 1944 and from Northwestern Bible College in 1950. Jewell married Carrol Schram on Nov. 17, 1954 and became the mother to his children, Bob and Shirley.

To this union three children were born: John, Rick, and Joan.

Carrol passed away suddenly on Dec. 7, 1969. Jewell married Harley Humes on June 3, 1983, and they resided in Salina, Kan., until 2012 when they moved to Sioux City.

Over the years, Jewell worked as a dental assistant and a nurse's aide, but being a homemaker was her greatest joy in life. Jewell loved Jesus and was a prayer warrior. She taught Sunday school, was an AWANA leader, and led many Bible studies.

Jewell is survived by her children John (Laura) Schram of Lincoln, Rick (Julie) Schram of Newcastle, and Joan Burke of Apple Valley, Minn.; stepdaughter Shirley Armstrong of Omaha; sister-in-law Helen Gould; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jewell was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carrol Schram; husband Harley Humes; siblings Viola (Roy) Birkley, Hazel (Dudley) Blatchford, Don (Mary) Gould, Calvin (Joanne) Gould, Melvin Gould, and Max (Sallee) Gould; and stepson Robert Schram.

Memorials preferred to the Gospel Chapel, P.O. Box 176, Newcastle, NE 68757.