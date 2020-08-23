× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jill Leann Bakken

Sioux City

Jill Leann Bakken, 71, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with Ken Kraft officiating. Lunch and fellowship will follow. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Jill was born July 26, 1949, in Osmond, Neb., to Lloyd and LaVone (Johnson) McDonald. The family later moved from Beldon, Neb. to Kingsley, Iowa. Jill graduated from Kingsley-Pierson and later attended Wayne State College.

Jill married Loy Bakken on May 15, 1969 in San Diego, Calif.

She worked as a legal assistant for various law firms in Sioux City and Muscatine, Iowa, before retiring in 2014.

Jill enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing puzzles. She was a great cook who loved making large meals for family gatherings.