Jill Leann Bakken
Sioux City

Jill Leann Bakken, 71, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly on Aug. 12, 2020, at her home.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with Ken Kraft officiating. Lunch and fellowship will follow. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Jill was born July 26, 1949, in Osmond, Neb., to Lloyd and LaVone (Johnson) McDonald. The family later moved from Beldon, Neb. to Kingsley, Iowa. Jill graduated from Kingsley-Pierson and later attended Wayne State College.

Jill married Loy Bakken on May 15, 1969 in San Diego, Calif.

She worked as a legal assistant for various law firms in Sioux City and Muscatine, Iowa, before retiring in 2014.

Jill enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing puzzles. She was a great cook who loved making large meals for family gatherings.

Survivors include her husband, Loy, of Sioux City; sisters, Jaine (Denis) Stubbs of Moville, Iowa, and Judy (Tom) Bainbridge of Holstein, Iowa; a brother, Jerry (Cheryl) McDonald of Havre, Mont.; sisters-in-law, Lois Bowers-Stein of Sioux City, and Lana Brownlee of Des Moines; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, LaVonne and Melvin Bakken.

Memorials can be directed to the Kingsley Public Library.

