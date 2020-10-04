Jim Dale Best

Sioux City

Jim Dale Best, 85, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2020, of natural causes.

Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on Aug. 8, 1935, in Norfolk, Neb., to Marvin and Margaret Best and went to Norfolk High School. He worked as a delivery driver for 7Up and Coca Cola Bottling Company in Norfolk until 1967, when he moved to Sioux City, where he lived until the time of his death.

Jim married Barbara Ondracek on Aug. 15, 1953, and they were able to celebrate 67 years of marriage. In 1967, he started working with his father, Marvin Best as a carpet installer.

In 1972, Jim started Best Carpet Services with his wife, Barbara and sons and continued to install carpet until his retirement in 1997. Even after retirement, Jim enjoyed working part-time with his sons who carried on the family carpet business. Jim was involved with Boys of ‘68.