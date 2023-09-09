Jim (James) Anthony Frank

South Sioux City, Neb.

Jim (James) Anthony Frank, aged 91 years, passed away of natural causes on the morning of Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023 at Regency Square in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in South Sioux City, Nebraska with Father Michael Keating offering prayers. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 307of South Sioux City. A visitation, with family present, will begin at noon on Monday, until time of the Graveside Service at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Jim was born on July 31, 1932 to Emma and Mike Frank in their home in Remsen, Iowa. He was one of eight children; including his siblings: Emery, Lorraine, Lee, Richard, Rosemary (Rosie), Madonna (Donna), and Donald.

After high school, Jim served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the South Pacific. Upon his return, he apprenticed to become a carpenter and maintained a passion for tinkering on cars (jalopies). At this time, he met Shirley Heckathorn who was working at the A&W in South Sioux City, Nebraska. They were married on New Year's Eve in 1955. Their marriage gave life to five children: Kim, Guy, Russell, Teresa (Terri), and Lisa. He lived the majority of his life in South Sioux City.

Jim was a devout Catholic and member of St. Michael's Catholic Parish in South Sioux City, Nebraska. His favorite pastimes included puzzles, cards, and word searches.

Jim is survived by his sister Donna; his five children; 11 Grandchildren: Courtney Wasson, Ashley Harris, Zac Keller, Molly Hornbeck, Bri Buser, Katie Carl, Noah Keller, Taylor Nelson, Mackie Keller, Jeremy Nelson, and Elijah Keller; and 12 great-grandchildren: Henry and Frankie Wasson, Brealey and Jett Harris, Stella and Jaxon Keller, Augusta and Samantha Hornbeck, Brock and Teagan Nelson, and Anya and Evelyn Carl.