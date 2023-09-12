Jim Munson Jr.

Formerly Sioux City

Jim Munson Jr., 62 of Bloomfield, native of Sioux City, passed away Thursday Sept. 7, 2023 at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 29, 1961 in Sioux City to Jim Munson Sr. and Irene Munson. He married in Nov. 7, 1987 to Barbara Munson.

He worked for IKD in quoting and special projects. He was a Mr. Fix-It when working on his '68 Camaro, an avid read and WWII history buff. He was a compassionate man who always treated people with kindness. He greatly loved his family and adored his granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Munson; mother, Irene Munson; and step-mother, Rose Munson.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara Munson of Bloomfield; daughter, Elizabeth (Ben) Jenson of Logan, Utah; son, James Matthew Munson of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Sarah (Jacob Hayes) Munson of Louisville; granddaughter, Macey Elizabeth Jenson; sister, Myla (Tim) Jones of Blair, Nebraska; step-sister, Kathy Muecke-Camerer; step-brother, Roger Nelson; and many cousins. His celebration of life will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13, 2023 at Barlow Funeral Home. Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.