Sioux City

Jim Noble, 66, of Sioux City, the son of Nancy and Ray Noble, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, with his wife at his side.

Memorial services will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., in Sioux City.

A native Siouxlander, Jim grew up with his five siblings in Lyons Park. In his youth, Jim was a Cadet Major and Honor Cadre in the Civil Air Patrol. He graduated from Central High School in 1971. He attended St. Joseph’s Nursing School.

Early in his career, he served as a flight nurse on Marian Air Care, and later worked in intensive care at Marian Health Center (later Mercy Medical Center), where he had a reputation for treating patients and families with compassion. Though he never thought of himself as a teacher, he enjoyed helping new nurses learn the ropes of patient care. He and his wife, Kathy (married 1982), volunteered at local elementary schools and assisted adult ESL learners at a community center.

Jim was passionate about local sports, especially the Hawkeyes. Spending time outdoors was one of his chief pleasures; he enjoyed riding his bicycle, bird-watching, bison-spotting, hiking, and traveling with his wife and family. His love for his three grandchildren was as enormous as it was obvious.