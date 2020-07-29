Jimmy Chester Johnson Jr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jimmy "Jim" Johnson Jr.

Sioux City

Jimmy "Jim" Chester Johnson Jr., 46, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.

There will be a celebration of life from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Bacon Creek Shelter #1. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Jim was born Sept. 5, 1973, in Sioux City, the son of Jimmy and Donna (Clausen) Johnson Sr. He grew up in Sioux City and attended West High School. He became a skilled welder in the area and worked at Fimco in North Sioux City.

Jim loved practical and unpractical jokes which he liked to give, but didn't take as well.

Survivors include his girlfriend, Theresa Aguiar; six children, Dylan Johnson, Rigo Aguiar, Dakota Aguiar, Blake Johnson, Chadd Johnson and Jimmy Johnson; granddaughter, Mia Aguiar; two brothers, Johnny (Jessica) Johnson and Terry Johnson; a sister, Veronica Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Donna Johnson Sr.; and a brother, Shane Johnson.

