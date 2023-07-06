Jimmy Lee Lesline

Sioux City

Jimmy Lee Lesline entered into eternal rest Friday, June 30, 2023, at home, surrounded by loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7, at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Jimmy was born Dec. 27, 1948, the son of Asa W. Lesline and Vivian (McKee) Lesline in Sergeant Bluff. He lived his early childhood in Westfield and Jefferson, S.D., later moving to Sioux City South bottoms neighborhood and starting school at Hobson, also attending several schools before finishing at Central High School. Jim served in the US army from 1970-1972, stationed in West Germany and Vietnam.

Jimmy married Ruth Fox on March 16, 1973. To this marriage, four children were born: Rochelle, Jimmy R, Marissa, and Amanda. He worked at Interbake foods, IBP (Tyson Foods) and retired from Metz baking.

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, claiming 99 deer to his credit and winning several awards from The Pope and Young club. In years past, he participated in numerous archery competitions, winning many awards and trophies. Always proud to share his skills with friends and family, he was also an avid collector of outdoor memorabilia. Some of Jim's hobbies include gardening, going to casinos, family game night, vacations, and thrift shopping. He was an enthusiastic Iowa Hawkeyes, Notre Dame and Greenbay Packers fan. He was an overall jack-of-all-trades. He always enjoyed making friends and family laugh.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather of 11 grandchildren. Jim was a member of St. Michael's Catholic church (Holy Cross Parish) and enjoyed volunteering at the annual fish dinners.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughters, Rochelle Lesline, Marissa (Marco) Moreno, and Amanda (Jose) Moreno, and son Jimmy Robert Lesline; grandchildren, Desiree and Dylan Loggins, Hunter, Halee and Archer Lesline, Alexis, Brooklyn, Austin, Noah, Gabriel Moreno, and Alicia Sanchez; brother, Richard (Jill) Lesline; sister, Carol Kennedy; sisters-in-law, Mary (Dave) Andersen, LeeAnn Fox, Didi Fox, Val Fox, and Bill (Felicia) Fox; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Alfred and Peggy Fox; brothers, Robert and John Lesline; sisters-in-law, Mary Lesline, and Alberta Fox; brothers-in-law, Don, Kenny and Jim Fox, and Allen Kennedy; and nephews, Stevie, Jeff Andersen, and Johnny Lesline.