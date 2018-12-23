Orange City, Iowa
Jimmy R. Schwiesow, 80, of Orange City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at the Orange City Area Health System.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at American Reformed Church in Orange City, with the Rev. Michael Hardeman officiating. A reception will follow at First Reformed Church in Orange City. Burial will be following the reception in Grace Hill Cemetery, Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Jim was born on on Jan. 21, 1938, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Henry J.D. and Naomi (Waterman) Schwiesow. He grew up in Hawarden, attending the Hawarden school system.
On Jan. 21, 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. After basic training and eight weeks of Military Police schooling, Jim was transferred to Germany where he was assigned to the 287th M.P. Company of the Berlin Brigade.
In Berlin, he met Ingrid Walter, a young German girl, while hanging out on Kurferstendamm. They fell in love and were married in Berlin on June 5, 1957. Jim returned to the States at the end of that same year and separated from active duty service. He continued to serve in the Army Reserve until his final discharge in 1964.
After Jim's return stateside, he and his wife moved to Gastonia, N.C., where they lived for about a year. In 1958, they moved to Sioux City, where Jim worked for JC Penney's and the Metz Baking Corporation.
In 1962, Jim joined the Hawarden Police Department. He was a sergeant on the police force until January 1977. In 1972, he graduated from Sioux Empire College (SECO) with an AA degree in liberal arts/general studies (summa cum laude). He taught history at SECO from 1973 to 1976.
In June 1976, Jim was elected to his first term as the Sioux County Sheriff. He held that office from Jan. 1, 1977, until his retirement on Jan. 3, 2005. Jim was very proud of his legacy as sheriff of Sioux County. During his tenure, his office expanded from a three-person agency with no 911 assistance, to a large operation with a full communications department, housed in a new jail complex on the outskirts of Orange City. While sheriff, Jim was elected Iowa Sheriff of the Year in 1979, and Governor Terry Branstad appointed him to two consecutive four-year terms on the Iowa Board of Corrections. During his tenure, he was a member of the Iowa State Sheriffs & Deputies Association and the National Sheriffs Association.
Jim and his family moved to Orange City in December 1978. He was a member of American Reformed Church, where he served on the consistory.
After retirement, Jim enjoyed building and repairing computers, and writing opinion pieces for an online conservative magazine. He was an avid gun collector and member of the NRA. Ingrid passed away on Oct. 22, 2016, after 59 years of marriage.
Jim is survived by his three daughters, Rene Schwiesow of Marshfield, Mass., Shelly (Corby) Walde of Sergeant Bluff, and Dureen (Jeff) Siebersma of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Patrick and Chad McGuigan, Olivia and Mitchell Walde, and Jessica, Megan, Noah and Elijah Siebersma; two sisters, Dorothy Heintz of Nevada, Iowa, and Marcene (Les) Ludwigs of Hawarden; a brother, Mel Schwiesow of Ireton, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Pam Schwiesow of Le Mars, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews, and their extended families.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Dick; a brother, Kent Schwiesow; and a brother-in-law, Max Heintz.