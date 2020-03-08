Jo Ellen Rizk
Jo Ellen (Shields) Rizk

Sioux City

Jo Ellen (Shields) Rizk of Sioux City, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Avera Dougherty Hospice House of Sioux Falls, just four days shy of her 96th birthday.

A private family service is pending.

Jo Ellen requested no obituary. She was loved by many and will be missed. May she rest in peace. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

