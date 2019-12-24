Tucson, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

Jo Ellen Warnholz, 76, of Tucson, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Jo Ellen wishes to spend eternity among the Arizona mountains, so her ashes will be spread at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at mrloons@mac.com.

Jo Ellen was born April 19, 1943, in Sioux City. She was the second daughter of Neil Warnholz. She graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1961 and attended business school in Sioux City. She worked for the Great Northern Railway in Sioux City for several years. She retired and moved to Arkansas, where she ran a resort. Years later, she moved to Tucson Estates, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

In her spare time, Jo Ellen loved to read, tend to her flowers, care for her pets and visit with her friendly neighbors.

Jo Ellen is survived by her sister, Judy and brother-in-law, Don, also from Tucson Estates in Tucson.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

