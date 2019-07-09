{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

79, died Monday, July 8, 2019. Service: July 13 at 11 a.m., Westlawn Presbyterian Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: July 13 at 10 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Joan Atwood
