Tampa, Fla., formerly Sioux City
Joan Christina Holloway, 75, of Tampa, formerly of Sioux City, passed into heaven on March 4, 2019.
Joan was born on March 20, 1943, to Carroll and Ragna Sams, in Sioux City. Two younger sisters, Mildred and Jessica, completed the family. The three sisters remained close all her life and became known as the giggling sisters. Joan attended East High School in Sioux City, where she met Jack Holloway. Joan and Jack were married on Oct. 4, 1962.
Joan was an artist at heart. She worked in decorator shops, quilt shops and had her own business of selling her work at art and craft shows throughout the country. Her greatest talent, above all else, was that of being a wife, mother and friend. Her life was based on Christian love and kindness.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; her two sons, Jack and Jeffrey; her two sisters, Millie Blumer and Jessie Blatchford; and, five beloved grandchildren.