Sioux City
Joan E. Kaschmitter, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, 3939 Cheyenne Blvd., in Sioux City, with the Rev. Kristine Stedje officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service and sharing of memories at 7:30 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joan Ellen, the daughter of Elvin and Dorothy (Thompson) Metz, was born on May 8, 1955, in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City. Joan attended Sioux City schools and was a member of the first graduating class at North High School in 1973. Following high school, she worked at White Drug.
On June 19, 1976, Joan was united in marriage to Larry Kaschmitter in Sioux City. This union was blessed with two children. Joan and Larry have lived in the same home on the north side for the past 43 years. She worked part-time at the SuperValu Grocery store in Indian Hills.
Joan enjoyed shopping with her mom, cooking, caring for her pets and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Sioux City; one daughter, Becky and husband, Garry Mulheron of Sioux City and their son, Austin; one son, Mitch and wife, Nikki Kaschmitter of Sioux City and their children, Jackson and Brooklyn; one brother, Greg and wife, Kim Metz of Gravois Mills, Mo.; one sister, Cheri and husband, Don Trometer of Sioux City; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.