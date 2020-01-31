Joan E. Tresham

Arnolds Park, Iowa, formerly Hornick, Iowa

Joan Elizabeth Tresham, 72, of Arnolds Park, formerly of Hornick, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Joan was born on Feb. 12, 1947, in Sioux City. She graduated from Westwood High School in Sloan, Iowa. She spent the majority of her life in Hornick.

Joan married Lloyd Tresham on June 26, 1965 in Hornick. They spent their retirement years in Ft. Meyers, Fla. and Arnolds Park.

Joan was a member of the Eastern Star, Hornick United Methodist Church, and recognized by Gov. Branstad for her dedication to the community. These are just a few of the attributes that she provided those near and around her. Joan was a loving wife and mother. She loved to entertain people and her life was filled with love and laughter.

Joan is survived by her husband, Lloyd Tresham of Arnolds Park; daughter, Sue (Kent Matthew) Tresham-Scheiwe of Greeley, Colo.; and brother, John Vermilyea of Sioux City.