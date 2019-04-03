Joan Edwards Nuno

Sioux City
Joan N. Edwards Nuno, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at the Holy Spirit Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Joan was born on Aug. 4, 1946, in Sioux City, the daughter of Frank and Julia (Albert) Klug. She attended school at St. Joseph and later Central High. She was married to Loyed Edwards and later married Augustine Nuno. She worked many years at Mary Elizabeth Day Care Center and later at Mercy Medical Center in housekeeping, where she retired in 2014.
Joan enjoyed family reunions, Syrian food and occasional visits to the Hard Rock.
Joan is survived by her son, Joseph (Michelle) Edwards; daughter, Briana Edwards; grandchildren, Zachary, Ryan, Brian, Alexis, Raymond, Jasmine and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Logan and Ryker; her brother, Earl (Diane) Counter; a sister, Susan Klug; her godson, Ricardo Camberos; and a special cousin, Roxanne Christiansen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Michelle; and one son, Kevin Edwards.