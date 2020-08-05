Joan H. Stolen
Joan H. Stolen, 84, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living in Sergeant Bluff.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Lunch (in the fellowship hall at St. Luke) will follow the service. Burial will follow the lunch in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joan was born on Aug. 30, 1935, in Oelwein, Iowa, to Merlin and Agnes (Taylor) Ruff. She was united in marriage to Roger Stolen on Aug. 29, 1953, in Sioux City.
Family, friends, serving others and faith were all important to Joan. Over the years, she hosted large gatherings at her home for friends and family. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Luke Lutheran Church, helping with altar guild and serving in the kitchen. She was a member there since the 1950s. Joan supported her husband and the rest of the 185th Iowa Air National Guard in numerous ways, especially during the unit's deployment in 1968. She was a key volunteer, who helped to create the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.
Traveling was important to Joan, and she especially loved time in Florida, where she could enjoy her many walks along the beach. Joan was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star, and Daughters of the Nile.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Roger Stolen of Sergeant Bluff; children, Susan (Gary) Brinner of El Cajon, Calif., Steven (Vickie) Stolen of Sioux City, Jenny (Kevin) Cownie of Lincoln, Neb., and Tom (Tracy) Stolen of Sioux City; grandchildren, Kate (Greg) Corder, Marie (Mike) Beamon, Mark Stolen, Kirby (Ryan) Deardorff, Grace (Brett) Stolen, Maddie (Ashley) Stolen, Adam (Amber) Cownie, Ryan Cownie, Tyler Stolen, Lexie Stolen, Nolan Grundy, and Austin Grundy; and great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kendall, Karly Joan, Mia, Jules, and Graham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Silversmith; and nephew, Rodney Eidenshink.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church.
