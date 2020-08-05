× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan H. Stolen

Sergeant Bluff

Joan H. Stolen, 84, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living in Sergeant Bluff.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Lunch (in the fellowship hall at St. Luke) will follow the service. Burial will follow the lunch in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Joan was born on Aug. 30, 1935, in Oelwein, Iowa, to Merlin and Agnes (Taylor) Ruff. She was united in marriage to Roger Stolen on Aug. 29, 1953, in Sioux City.

Family, friends, serving others and faith were all important to Joan. Over the years, she hosted large gatherings at her home for friends and family. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Luke Lutheran Church, helping with altar guild and serving in the kitchen. She was a member there since the 1950s. Joan supported her husband and the rest of the 185th Iowa Air National Guard in numerous ways, especially during the unit's deployment in 1968. She was a key volunteer, who helped to create the Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation.