Joan M. Kellen

Sioux City

Joan M. Kellen, 86, of Sioux City, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at a local care facility.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Mater Dei Parish Nativity Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. Gerald Feierfeil officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a rosary 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Avenue.

Joan was born on Aug. 5, 1934, in Wynot, Neb., the daughter of Anthony and Laura (Kothol) Wieseler. She attended and graduated from Wynot Public Schools. Following high school graduation, she attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D., where she studied nursing.

She was united in marriage with Carl Kellen on June 15, 1955 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle, Neb. The couple made Sioux City their home following their marriage. Joan worked at the Normandy Club for a few years before going to US Bank, where she worked as a teller supervisor for 27 years before retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church and enjoyed being a mall walker for many years.