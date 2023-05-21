Joan M. Sapp

Eden Prairie, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Joan M. Sapp, 93, of Eden Prairie and formerly of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Abiding by her wishes, cremation will take place and a private graveside service will be held at Logan Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Joan was born the daughter of Harold and Florence (Jensen) Haugen on July 1, 1929, in Chicago, Ill. She attended the University of Illinois. Joan married Robert M. Sapp on March 24, 1951 in Mt. Prospect, Ill.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City, the American Girls Study Club, and Chapter EY of P.E.O.

Joan is survived by her children, Jane (Ed) Keane of Sioux City, John (Cindy) Sapp of Denver, Colo., Nancy (Griff) Davenport of Prior Lake, Minn., and Todd Sapp of Sioux City; grandchildren, Sarah Wilcox, Laura McMahon, Adam Keane, Erin Rodrian, Julie Carey, Ben Davenport, Andy Davenport, Kelly Hellier, Robert Sapp, and Michael Sapp; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, Hal.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.