Joan M. Worden-Lee

Dakota City
Joan Marie Worden-Lee, 82, of Dakota City, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 in Omaha.
Celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Monday at West Center Chapel in Omaha. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha. Condolences may be sent to www.heafeyheafey.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Joan was born on Dec. 29, 1937, in Omaha, the daughter of John and Viola Fife.
Survivors include her husband, Bob Lee; sons, Ray (Vickie) and Robert (Stephanie); daughters, Raelynn Buffington and Maggie; grandkids, Noah (Tressa), Lillie, Brad Buffington, and Sydney Buffington (fiance, Israel); great-grandkids, Emma, Cecelia and Noah Jr.; stepson, John (Chana); stepdaughters, Erika (Rick) and Krista (Dwight); foster stepdaughter, Suzie; along with cousins and many nieces and nephews. She wouldn't want us to forget about her loving puppy dog, Snuggles.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Tom Buffington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.