Joan M. Worden-Lee

Dakota City

Joan Marie Worden-Lee, 82, of Dakota City, passed away on Feb. 5, 2020 in Omaha.

Celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Monday at West Center Chapel in Omaha. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler in Omaha. Condolences may be sent to www.heafeyheafey.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joan was born on Dec. 29, 1937, in Omaha, the daughter of John and Viola Fife.

Survivors include her husband, Bob Lee; sons, Ray (Vickie) and Robert (Stephanie); daughters, Raelynn Buffington and Maggie; grandkids, Noah (Tressa), Lillie, Brad Buffington, and Sydney Buffington (fiance, Israel); great-grandkids, Emma, Cecelia and Noah Jr.; stepson, John (Chana); stepdaughters, Erika (Rick) and Krista (Dwight); foster stepdaughter, Suzie; along with cousins and many nieces and nephews. She wouldn't want us to forget about her loving puppy dog, Snuggles.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Tom Buffington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Worden-Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.