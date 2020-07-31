Joan Marie DeWitt

Joan became known as Mimi to her precious grand and great-grandchildren, and she cherished the time she spent with them. Most evenings, you could find Joan on her porch enjoying the simple pleasures of sunsets, hummingbirds, and sail boats floating by on Big Spirit, while listening to the many conversations of her loved ones and sharing her thoughts with them.

She had great wisdom, and we were blessed to have learned so much from her.

Left to treasure her memory are her beloved sister, Mary Ann (Dee) and her husband, Dennis Metcalf of Castle Rock, Colo.; three daughters, Chris (Chuck) Hoelker and Ann (Kurt) Nash, all of Kingsley, and Ellen DeWitt of Spirit Lake; three sons, Bill (Katie) DeWitt of Shoreview, Minn., Joe (Cyndi) DeWitt of New Braunfels, Texas, and Peter (Amy) DeWitt of Minnetonka, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Buck" DeWitt; and her brother, Pat Bennett.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spirit Lake.