Sioux City
80, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Service: Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 8 at 9 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
80, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Service: Aug. 8 at 10 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 8 at 9 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.