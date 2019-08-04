Sioux City
Joan Marie Vlaanderen, 80, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City, after a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joan was born Oct. 13, 1938, in Sioux City, the daughter of John and Marie (Dougherty) Berkemier. She graduated from Bishop Heelan High school in 1957, and later received her nursing degree.
Joan married Thomas Vlaanderen on Oct. 19, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. To this union, four children were born. Tom died on Sept. 10, 1997.
Joan cared for many patients during her years as a nurse for several clinics and Marian Health Center. She was also devoted to the full-time care of her husband, Thomas, who suffered for 20 long years from the debilitating effects of rheumatoid arthritis. Joan was also employed as a secretary for the Sioux City Carpenter’s Union in later life before she ultimately retired to enjoy her family and friends.
Joan was an avid sports fan who never missed a game watching her four children and grandchildren play ball. She was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan who also loved her Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Joan loved antiques, politics, fishing, dancing and raising her beloved English Springer Spaniels. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Scott Vlaanderen of Sioux City, Jeff (Della) Vlaanderen of Sioux City, Todd (Lesley) Vlaanderen of Sioux City, and Suzann (Jerry) Vlaanderen Smith of Omaha; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie (Dougherty) Berkemier; husband, Thomas Vlaanderen; brother, Kenneth Berkemier; and sister, Helen Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bishop Heelan Scholarship Fund.