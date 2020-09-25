Joan R. Fuller

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa, with the Rev. Berth Kayembe Lundula officiating. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Grand Meadow Cemetery, rural Washta, Iowa. Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday until service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to rohdefh.com .

Joan was born on Dec. 31, 1927, Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence C. and Vernice V. (Bautz) Ruebel. She graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High School in 1945. Following high school, she attended Fort Dodge Jr. College. Joan worked at several offices in Fort Dodge before she began a 13-year stint as secretary to the superintendent of the Fort Dodge School system. On June 9, 1962, she and Beryl Fuller were married in Fort Dodge. Following their marriage, Joan and Beryl made their home in Pierson. Joan worked as city clerk for 24 years for the town of Pierson. Following her retirement, Joan and Beryl continued to live in Pierson. Beryl passed away on Feb. 12, 2002. Following his death Joan continued to live at their home.