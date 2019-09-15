{{featured_button_text}}

St. Anthony, Idaho, formerly Sioux City

Joan M. Schultz-Riessen, 86, of St. Anthony, Idaho, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020.  Arrangements were managed by Baxter Funeral Home in Aston, Idaho.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Joan was born in Sioux City, and graduated from Central High School in 1951. She married Delmar Riessen (deceased).

She is survived by two daughters, Debra Porter and Diana White; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma King; and a brother, Gary Schultz.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Schultz-Riessen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments