St. Anthony, Idaho, formerly Sioux City
Joan M. Schultz-Riessen, 86, of St. Anthony, Idaho, formerly Sioux City, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020. Arrangements were managed by Baxter Funeral Home in Aston, Idaho.
Joan was born in Sioux City, and graduated from Central High School in 1951. She married Delmar Riessen (deceased).
She is survived by two daughters, Debra Porter and Diana White; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma King; and a brother, Gary Schultz.
