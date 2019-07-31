Sioux City
In celebration of a life lived with contagious laughter, Joan Sweeney, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, of a broken heart.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. David Esquiliano officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Joan was born on Aug. 5, 1936, and lived her entire life in Sioux City. She was very kind-hearted, funny, generous, delightful, hard-working and loved her family immensely. She had a love for cooking and made the world's best cheese bread and carrot cake. Distance was never an issue for Joan, as you could always look into the crowd and see her at her children's and grandchildren's events. No matter the time of day, she made time for everyone, listening intently to every detail her family would share, and would do anything for those she loved.
Joan met the love of her life, James E. Sweeney, while dancing; they fell in love and married in 1957. The loving couple spent 62 years together until James passed on Jan. 15, 2019. Joan was a loving mother, homemaker, created Honey Preschool for several of her grandchildren and was employed as a tax preparation assistant for more than 40 years.
Joan loved her daughters, Teresa (James) Niederhauser of West Des Moines, Lisa Rossi of Sioux City, and Kristina (Raymond) Smalling of Seattle, Wash.; as well as her grandchildren, Tyler and Blair Niederhauser, Anthony, Amanda (Harris), Michael and Marisa Rossi, and Carter and Catherine Smalling; great-grandchild, Max Niederhauser; and brother, Joe Simon of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Edward Sweeney; loving son, James Patrick Sweeney; parents, Achim and Mary Simon; and 12 siblings.
All who loved her dearly will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace, and undying love. Sleep with the angels mom, grandma, honey, Joan. You were our little Romanian cutie who taught us how important it is to not only be independent but to have uncontrollable laughter in our lives. You will forever live in our hearts and souls, we will miss everything about you. Together again with dad.