Sioux City

82, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.  Service:  Aug. 5 at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church.  Burial:  Memorial Park Cemetery.  Visitation:  Aug 5, 9 to 10 a.m., at the church.  Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

the life of: Joan Sweeney
