Sioux City

Joan T. Streck, 85, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Worship Site, with the Rev. David Hemann as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present at 6 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Joan was born on Feb. 2, 1934, in Remsen, Iowa, to William and Clara (Schwartz) Roder. She grew up on the family farm with her five brothers and a sister. Joan graduated from St. Mary's High School with the class of 1952 in Remsen. Following graduation, she lived in Sioux City while attending N.B.T. Business School.

She married Jerome "Jerry" Streck on June 9, 1956 in Remsen. She moved to Le Mars, Iowa in 1958 and to Sioux City in 1964, where Joan resided in her home for more than 50 years until moving to Holy Spirit Retirement Home in 2015. Joan worked for local businesses as a secretary after business school. Once her children were in school, Joan worked in a secretarial position for the Mary Treglia Community House beginning in 1970. She worked there for 26 years until she retired.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}