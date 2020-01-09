Joan T. Streck
Joan T. Streck

Sioux City

85, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Service: Jan. 11, 10:30 a.m., Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Worship Site. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Jan. 10, 5-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Service information

Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:30AM-11:30AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
2223 Indian Hills Dr
Sioux City, IA 51104
