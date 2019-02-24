South Sioux City
JoAnn Carol Addison, 81, of South Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City. The Rev. Douglas Dill will officiate. Burial will be in Ponca City Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
JoAnn was born Dec. 20, 1937, on a farm near Hartington, Neb., the daughter of William and Evelyn (Hahn) McCoy. JoAnn grew up on the farm helping her dad. He taught her how to drive a tractor as soon as her feet hit the pedals. She graduated from Hartington High School in 1955 and then attended Wayne State Teachers College. JoAnn taught country school for a couple years and then married Lowell Rahn in 1957. To this union, three children were born, David, Randy and Nancy. In 1984, JoAnn married Larry Addison; he passed away in 2005.
JoAnn worked at the Paddock Steak House for 30 years and then helped open the Whistle Stop Casino and served as the assistant manager for almost 20 years. She was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, enjoyed traveling, going to the Black Hills, but most of all spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Randy Rahn and his fiancee, Kerri Durant of South Sioux City, and Nancy Cleveland and her husband, Jim of Vermillion, S.D.;two sisters, Karen Koch (John) of Scottsbluff, Neb., and MaryRae McCorkindale (Jim) of Laurel, Neb.; her brother, Bill McCoy (Sue) of Denver, Colo.; five grandchildren, Jon Jager, Les Rahn, Nakiea Boetger, Tyler Koskey and Brandon Koskey; and two great-grandchildren, Dylan Jager and Ty Jager.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; son, David; and her brother, Jimmy.