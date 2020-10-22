JoAnn D. Dickman

Sioux City

JoAnn Dorothy Dickman, 81, of Sioux City, passed away early Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital, with her son and daughter by her side.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Augustana Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Jane Johnston officiating and the Rev. Del Olivier assisting. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Condolences may be sent online to www.meyerbroschapels.com. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Augustana Lutheran Facebook page. Due to the pandemic, the family requests all attendees to wear a mask and to observe social distancing.

JoAnn was born on Feb. 26, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Stanley and Edith (Johnson) Srb. She was a lifelong resident of Sioux City. She attended local elementary schools, graduated from Central High School and Morningside College with a bachelor of arts degree in education.

She married Leo Dickman on June 28, 1969 at Augustana Lutheran Church. To this union, a daughter, Cindy, and son, Craig, were born.