McMinnville, Tenn., formerly Sioux City
JoAnn Elaine Stender, 81, a long time McMinnville resident, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Derby Health and Rehabilitation Center in Derby, Kan., after a lengthy illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at McMinnville Funeral Home. Officiating the services will be the Rev. David McMinn of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Mt. View Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com.
JoAnn, known as Granny to her grandkids, was born in Sioux City, on Nov. 29, 1937, to Thelma Clairece (Brostrom) Janssen and Lawrence Edwin Eastlund. JoAnn was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church for the past 38 years, and was an active volunteer at the McMinnville Food Bank. JoAnn and husband John, were avid treasure hunters in search of the perfect antique piece to put in their home. They loved to travel and spend time visiting with their children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Jo Stender of Eagle River, Alaska, Vickie Lynn Hackley of Mulvane, Kan., and Tracy Ann Ryan, of Statesville, N.C.; her son, Michael John Stender and his wife, Cynthia of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; her brother, Robert Eastlund and his wife Joan; nine grandchildren, Nicole, Kayla, Gillian, Brennan, Alyssa, Sarah, Aleiagrace, Douglas, and Rachael; and two great-grandchildren, Whaylen and Leland, with two more great-grandchildren on the way.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma; her father, Lawrence; her little sister, Judith; her loving husband, John, also known as Pop Pop to the grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Thomas Jay Hackley.
We would like to thank the kind staff at the Derby Health and Rehabilitation Center along with Heartland Hospice who looked after our mother in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, she requested donations made to the following: McMinnville Food Bank, Heartland Hospice, and charities of your choice.