Moorhead, Iowa
JoAnn 'Jo' Thea Solberg, 85, of Moorhead, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead, with Pastor Steve Pera officiating, followed by a luncheon at the Moorhead Community Building. Burial will be at a later date in Spring Valley Cemetery near Moorhead. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service in Onawa, Iowa. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Jo is survived by her children, Becky Anderson of Alexandria, Minn., Toni Engelhardt, Larry (Lori) Solberg, Lisa (Ken Holtz) Solberg, and Scott (Sarah) Solberg, all of Moorhead; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Moorhead Fire and Rescue at United Bank of Iowa in Moorhead.