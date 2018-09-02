Sioux City
JoAnn M. Vondrak, 89, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Parish, St. Michael Worship Site, with the Rev. David A. Hemann as Celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a rosary service at 5 p.m., and a vigil service at 6 p.m., all at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
JoAnn was born on May 25, 1929, in St. Paul, Minn., the daughter of Joseph and Isabel (Meyer) Wacker. She married Gilbert Vondrak on Feb. 21, 1950 in Sioux City.
She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She taught CCD at Assumption Catholic Church and was the Director of Religious Education for sevem years and was a Cursillo participant. She crocheted caps and booties for babies for Birthright of Siouxland. Her "giggle group" was very important to her; they met once a week to discuss various topics, knit and eat "yummy" food.
JoAnn’s greatest achievements included raising her four children and being a positive influence on her grandchildren. She was the valedictorian of both eighth grade and the graduation class at Cathedral in 1947. JoAnn loved to knit, crochet, read, sing, laugh and dance with husband, Gib. She especially loved to watch her children and grandchildren participate in sports and music. JoAnn wanted to be remembered for her love of God and her desire to share him with others.
She is survived by a daughter, Gayle Cheever and her husband, Mike of South Sioux City; sons, Greg, Curt and his wife, Sue and Dan of Sioux City; grandchildren, (Gayle) Nick and Sarah Cheever of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jason and Jaclyn Cheever of Olathe Kan., Kristy and Jason Raynor of Tea, S.D., Cassie and Lee Kubik of Jackson, Neb., (Greg) A.J. and Jenaya Vondrak of Sioux City, Adam Vondrak of Kansas City, Mo., Rebecca Vondrak of Dallas, Texas, (Curt) Michelle and Michael Devenish, Noelle and Natalie Vondrak of Sioux City, Katie Vondrak of Seattle, Wash., and Maggie and Garth Hamilton of Lincoln, Neb., (Dan) Josh and Haley Vondrak of Sioux City, Tori Vondrak of St. Louis, Mo., and Rachel Vondrak of Iowa City, Iowa; 19 great grandchildren; her sisters-in-law, Florence Schrader of Remsen, Iowa, Joan Vondrak of Le Mars, Iowa, June Vondrak of Kingsley, Iowa, and Janice of Petaluma, Calif.; and brother-in-law, Phil Vondrak of Sioux City.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Vondrak; a grandchild, Ann Cheever; and a great-grandchild, Jaxon Vondrak.
Pallbearers will be JoAnn’s granddaughters. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Birthright of Siouxland, 507 7th St., Suite 213 Sioux City, IA 51101 or Trinity Heights, 2509 33rd St, Sioux City, IA 51108.